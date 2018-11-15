WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There is an update to the story of a Warner Robins boy whose story went national in July when a police officer prayed with him.

That update?

His brain tumor is GONE and he is CANCER FREE!

Jalen Manns began having bad headaches almost two years ago that were so severe his mother, Hannah, quit her job to take care of her son full-time.

Night terrors began to accompany the headaches, so Jalen began seeing a sleep therapist. Then an MRI revealed a brain tumor, called Thalamic Glioma.

When police heard about him, they visited him at the hospital, and the day before his biopsy, Officer Jason Lamberth was seen in a video praying over Jalen to show his support.

That video quickly spread across Facebook in July, where it was viewed more than 6 million times and shared more than 125,000 times within just a week of being posted.

"Me being me, one thing that I pray for, I always pray that God put me in someone’s place to minister to that day and while talking to Jalen, I immediately felt the presence of God leading me to want to pray for him and try to adhere to his calling," Lamberth said.

His mother says that on November 13, Jalen had an MRI and more blood work done.

The MRI showed the resection of the tumor ended up being a total resection, which means it was fully removed.

He still has to complete physical and occupational therapy, but his mother says he is recovering daily.

They will have to go back every quarter for scans because his tumor has a 98 percent chance of returning, his mother says.

If you would like to support and learn more about Jalen, you can click here to visit his GoFundMe account and here to "like" the Team Jalen Facebook page.

