GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing runaway teenager.

14-year-old Josie Diane Gowens was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie with "CC" on the front left, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

🚨🚨🚨 Missing Runaway 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/DGQhUWPruY — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) September 27, 2018

Gowens was dropped off at school Tuesday, but she did not report to her classes, according to police.

Police said she is believed to be in the Austin area with other teenagers.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 512-930-3510.

© 2018 KVUE-TV