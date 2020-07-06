NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall Sunday evening, many citizen journalists submitted what they saw to WWL-TV to be broadcast on-air or online.

Cristobal's max winds remain at 50 mph, but it is now moving a little faster north at 7 mph. The storm was better organized on Sunday with rain wrapping around all sides, but it will not strengthen anymore.

Viewers are encouraged to stay safe, no photo or video is worth getting hurt. They can submit videos and images to WWL-TV via the free WWL-TV mobile app or by texting 504.529.4444.

If citizen journalists can submit a photo or a video then they should note the time and place they captured that content, and they should include a name for photo credit.

Here is a small collection of that content:

DRONE FOOTAGE shows the extent of flooding in Grand Isle caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal. (Video by Kyla Dufrene) Posted by WWLTV on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Photos: Tropical Storm Cristobal strikes southeast Louisiana Wave Action Credit: Kelly Glavina Wave Action Credit: Kelly Glavina Tidal surge slightly topping the seawall... Credit: Capt. Trip Trepagnier Water on roads in Grand Isle Credit: Ricky Templet Tropical Storm Cristobal comes ashore in southeast Louisiana. Photo taken on the Gretna levee. Water on roads in Grand Isle Credit: Ricky Templet Water on roads in Grand Isle Credit: Ricky Templet Water on land at Chef Menteur Pass early as Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall. Seagulls enjoy the winds of Cristobal. Mulberry Lane, Grand Isle Flooding on the Waveland beachfront. Rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal floods the Venetian Isles Sunday A fallen tree in the Old Aurora subdivision of Algiers, felled by Tropical Storm Cristobal. Streets flooded in Henderson Point, MS Sunday as heavy rain fell from Tropical Storm Cristobal. Credit: Anonymous A boat stuck getting stuck on the Madisonville Walking Pier at the Tchefuncte River around 7:25 p.m. Flooding seen in the backyard of homes in Eden Isles around 7:15 p.m. June 7, 2020. Two girls seen floating in Grand Isle down Santiny Lane around 4 p.m. June 7, 2020. Before (left) and after (right) photo of West End, New Orleans A person seen standing in knee-deep flooded waters in the Tchefuncte River, Madisonville at 7:21 p.m.

