It's almost time for a free fishing day in Texas!

On Saturday, June 2 you can fish on any public waterbody in Texas without a fishing license, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Although there will be no fees on any body of water across the state, TPWD said that bag and size limits will still exist.

Popular fishing spots around the area include Medina and Canyon Lakes, as well as Lake Calaveras and Lake Braunig. For a full list of "fishable" locations around Texas, CLICK HERE.

