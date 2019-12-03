BEAUMONT, Texas — UPDATE: Suspected kidnapper Lanyale Briggs was taken into custody this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A spokesperson for the FBI told 12News Tuesday that federal agents believe a woman wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping may be hiding in Beaumont.

Connor Hagan, FBI Houston Public Affairs Officer, said Beaumont police officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Avenue B on March 5. Investigators determined that Lanyale Briana Briggs, 29, and an un-named man assaulted a Jefferson County woman, kidnapped her and brought her to Louisiana.

The man involved is in custody, but the FBI and Beaumont police are looking for any information regarding Briggs.

Hagan said anyone helping Briggs hide could be charged with a federal crime.

The FBI asks anyone with information that could help officers find Lanyale Briggs to call the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.