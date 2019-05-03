BRYAN, Texas — Former Bryan ISD Superintendent Tommy Wallis and the Bryan Independent School District are named in a wrongful death suit, filed by Tammy Reeves, the wife of Dennis Reeves, a former Kirbyville CISD principal who committed suicide in 2017.

Wallis, the current Superintendent of Kirbyville CISD, and Bryan ISD are named in the suit, along with 12 other defendants. The case was filed in Jefferson County. Kirbyville is in Jasper County.

The suit alleges that Wallis helped contribute to Reeves' suicide, after Wallis asked the principal to resign in May 2017 due to an alleged extramarital affair. It also suggests that Bryan ISD provided "public cover" of Wallis' supposed wrongdoings while superintendent there, and thus did not arm KCISD with adequate knowledge before hiring him.

Reeves' lawyers also allege that Wallis was pushed from his position with Bryan ISD and that Kirbyville CISD was not aware of the former superintendent's record before hiring him.

In a statement to KAGS, Tuesday night, Bryan ISD said it "denies all allegations of wrongdoing referenced in the lawsuit that was recently reported on in the local media." As of Tuesday night, BISD has not yet been served a copy of the lawsuit.

KCISD's attorney has also not yet been served a copy of the suit. As it related to Reeve's suicide, she told KAGS "those facts clearly establish that Mr. Reeves was solely responsible for the events leading up to his suicide."

The suit echoes allegations that dogged Wallis after he left BISD, saying he used "intimidation, [was a] bully, and in house spy" at KCISD.

In an exclusive interview with KAGS last year, Wallis denied that he was pushed out of Bryan ISD, saying that he felt unwelcome in the district. He also denied allegations that he created a hostile workplace at BISD, pointing to his positive performance reviews.

Wallis sued Bryan ISD to keep his employment records confidential. In March 2018, he broke to KAGS that he would not continue the lawsuit and released his employment records to the station.