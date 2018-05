KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush shared photos of him enjoying breakfast with veterans in Maine.

According to his Twitter page, Bush joined the vets at a monthly pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

He also shared that he spent time with an old friend, General Brent Scowcroft.

Bush tweeted, this weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives to this country.

