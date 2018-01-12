HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.

Mr. Bush was recently hospitalized for an infection at Methodist Hospital in Houston. He is preceded in death by Barbara Pierce Bush, his wife of 73 years.

Mr. Bush was elected president on Nov. 8, 1988, sworn in on Jan. 20, 1989, and served until Jan. 20, 1993.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

Photos: Life after the White House

Photos: Life after the White House Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum PostPres-75Skydiving PostPres-CollegeStationArrival PostPres-ParachuteJump80 PostPres-ShareaBook PostPres-2002ChristmasCard PostPres-50WeddingAnniversary PostPres-CarverLearning PostPres-FathersandSons PostPres-Groundbreaking PostPres-HorseshoeTournament PostPres-WithAstronaut PostPres-75BdayCake PostPres-ChristmasTree PostPres-ClintonWelcome PostPres-4Presidents PostPres-BushSchool PostPres-MoroccoKing PostPres-4PresidentsWives PostPres-WithLauraGeorge PostPres-Graduates PostPres-TeriHatcher

During his term in office, a revolution of human liberty swept the globe, emancipating tens of millions of people and unleashing a series of transformative events: Freedom prevailed in the Cold War as the Soviet Union imploded; The Berlin Wall “fell,” and Germany united within NATO following 45 years of postwar division.

From Eastern Europe to the Baltic States to Latin America to the former Soviet republics, many liberal democracies supplanted totalitarian regimes. During this “historic period of cooperation” as he called it, President Bush worked with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and other key global figures to end the Cold War peacefully and usher in a new geopolitical era marked by political self-determination, the spread of market capitalism and the opening of closed economies.

In August of 1990, after Iraqi troops under Dictator Saddam Hussein invaded neighboring Kuwait, President Bush forged a coalition of 32 disparate nations to restore Kuwaiti sovereignty and uphold international law. He subsequently convened the Madrid Peace Conference in the Fall of 1991, bringing Israel and her Arab neighbors together in face-to-face discussions for the first time in history.

President Bush also drastically reduced the threat of nuclear attack by signing two Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties in 1991 and 1993, and negotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1992 – which President Clinton later signed into law. He ordered military operations in Panama in December of 1989 to restore democracy and bring an international drug trafficker to justice, and in Somalia in December of 1992 to re-open food supply lines shut by feuding warlords that had precipitated a famine.

Mr. Bush was the first sitting vice president elected to the presidency since Martin van Buren in 1837, and only the second American president elected to serve a full term without party control in either chamber of Congress. Nevertheless, on July 26, 1990, President Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act, which, among other accomplishments, eliminated the barriers to employment, public accommodations and transportation services for some 43 million citizens with disabilities.

Later that same year, he signed the Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990, which guided America’s environmental policy for more than two decades. The education summit Mr. Bush hosted in 1989 with all 50 U.S. governors helped to spur a national reform movement. The 1990 budget agreement he signed codified into law real caps on discretionary spending by Congress while cutting the budget deficit by historic levels.

As president, Mr. Bush launched his “Points of Light” initiative to promote volunteerism and community service across America, but long before he entered the political arena, he demonstrated his belief that “there could be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others.” In 1953, for example, he helped establish the YMCA in Midland, Texas, and served as chairman of the founding board. The Bushes also started the Bright Star Foundation to support cancer research following the death of their 3-year-old daughter, Robin, from leukemia on Oct. 12, 1953.

After leaving the White House, President Bush chaired the Board of Visitors at the University of Texas’ M.D. Anderson Cancer Center from 2001 to 2003, as well as the National Constitution Center from 2006 to 2008. Together with his wife, Mr. Bush served as honorary co-chair of C-Change – a collaborative group of key cancer leaders from government, business, and nonprofit sectors who are committed to eliminate cancer as a major public health problem. He also served as honorary chair of the Points of Light Foundation and the World Golf Foundation’s First Tee program.

Of special note was his partnership with his successor, President Clinton, to spearhead public awareness and relief efforts for victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, and Hurricane Ike in 2008. In 2005, President Bush accepted an appointment from United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan as Special Envoy for the South Asian Earthquake Disaster following an earthquake in Pakistan.

On Nov. 6, 1997, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum opened on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, followed that same year by the adjoining George Bush School of Government and Public Service. Both institutions thrived with the active involvement of President and Mrs. Bush, who kept an apartment on campus and were regular fixtures at Aggie athletic events. Outside his family, President Bush considered the Bush School, which educates principled leaders in public service and international affairs, his most important legacy.

In 1998, President Bush and his former national security advisor, Gen. Brent Scowcroft, co-authored “A World Transformed” about the Bush administration’s foreign policy. In 1999, President Bush released “All The Best, George Bush: My Life in Letters and Other Writings,” a collection of letters written throughout his life.

President Bush received numerous honorary degrees and, after leaving the presidency, was awarded high honors from such nations as Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the Federal Republic of Germany, Nicaragua, Poland, the Czech Republic and Saudi Arabia. The CIA headquarters in northern Virginia, Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and several elementary and high schools were named for the former president.

He made seven post-presidential parachute jumps, the most recent of which took place on June 12, 2014, near his seaside home in Maine to mark his 90th birthday.

George Bush’s career in public service began in February of 1963, when he was elected chairman of the Harris County Republican Party. After losing his first campaign for the United States Senate in 1964, he was elected in 1966 to the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas’ 7th Congressional District and served two terms. Mr. Bush accepted a series of senior-level appointments following a second unsuccessful try for the Senate in 1970: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (1971); Chairman of the Republican National Committee (1973); Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office in China (1974); and Director of Central Intelligence (1976).

“There were always doubts at the beginning whether he (Bush) was up to these jobs,” New York Times columnist Scotty Reston opined in 1979, reflecting on this flurry of presidential appointments, “but applause for his record at the end.”

In 1980, Mr. Bush lost his first bid for the Republican presidential nomination to former California Governor Ronald Reagan, but accepted a spot on the GOP national ticket and served as the 43rd Vice President of the United States from 1981 to 1989. In that position, Mr. Bush managed federal deregulation and anti-drug efforts and headed the Reagan administrations’ effort to combat terrorism. In foreign policy, President Reagan dispatched him at a pivotal and contentious time to help manage negotiations with key NATO allies leading to the deployment of Pershing II missiles in West Germany – a critical turning point in the Cold War.

In 1988, Vice President Bush won the Republican nomination for president and, with Senator Dan Quayle of Indiana as his running mate, defeated Democrats Governor Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts and Senator Lloyd Bentsen of Texas in the general election. That year, the Bush-Quayle ticket claimed more than 53 percent of the popular vote en route to winning 40 states and 426 electoral votes.

Born on June 12, 1924 in Milton, Mass., George Bush admired his parents, Prescott and Dorothy, and credited them for the enduring lessons that shaped his life.

“My parents were my most important role models,” he later confided. “My dad stood for something and believed in giving back. My mother taught us fundamental things: ‘Don’t brag.’ ‘Think of the other guy.’ ‘Be kind to people.’ The things they taught me served me in good stead all the way through my presidency.”

Early in life he was nicknamed “Poppy” after his maternal grandfather, George Herbert Walker, whose sobriquet was “Pop.”

George Bush attended Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, Secretary of War Henry Stimson encouraged the graduating class at Phillips to enter college. Young George, instead, enlisted in the U.S. Navy on his 18th birthday and flew torpedo bombers off the USS San Jacinto in the Pacific. He was shot down on Sept. 2, 1944, while completing a mission over Chi Chi Jima Island and, tragically, lost his two crewmen William “Ted” White and John Delaney.

By the time he was honorably discharged in September of 1945, Lieutenant Junior Grade Bush had logged 1,228 hours of flight time, 126 carrier landings and 58 combat missions. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the U.S. Navy Air Medal with two gold stars. Mr. Bush later credited his Navy service with “making a man out of a scared little kid,” introducing him to shipmates from all walks of life, and later informing his decision-making as commander-in-chief.

After becoming secretly engaged in 1943 to the “first girl I ever kissed,” the returning war veteran married Barbara Pierce in Rye, New York on Jan. 6, 1945. The newlyweds welcomed their first child, George Walker Bush, in July of 1946 while the elder George attended Yale University.

Photos: George H.W. Bush at Yale

Photos: George H.W. Bush at Yale BushYale-Captain BushYale-Classmates Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Photo: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum BushYale-Yearbook BushYale-WithBabeRuth BushYale-BaseballTeam BushYale-StudebakerReplica BushYale-SkullandBoneas BushYale-FirstBaseCU BushYale-BaseballGlove BushYale-Barbara BushYale-BushatBat BushYale-BabeRuthPresents BushYale-BaseballCard BushYale-FirstBaseWS U.S. President George H. Bush calls for improvement of relations with the People's Republic of China in a major address to Yale University graduates in New Haven, Monday, May 27, 1991. Bush was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the university from which he graduated in 1948. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm) A portion of Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven, Conn., is shown Sept. 20, 2003. The house at left is the official residence of the president of Yale University and is presently occupied by Yale president Richard C. Levin. At right is a former private home that was divided into apartments by Yale after World War II and had among its occupants former President George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara and infant son George W. Bush, the present U.S. President. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

There, he also played baseball in the first two College World Series and graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in economics.

RELATED: Bush 41 and Barbara celebrate 70 years of marriage

In June of 1948, the young Bush family moved to West Texas where Mr. Bush began making his way in the oil business. One of his companies, Zapata, eventually became the Pennzoil Corporation, but long beforehand Mr. Bush launched a subsidiary, Zapata Off-shore Co., that pioneered in offshore drilling with operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Brunei, Venezuela, the Sea of Japan and the Persian Gulf. After moving to Houston in August of 1959, the Bushes joined St. Martin’s Episcopal Church where Mr. Bush served as a vestryman from 1965 to 1968.

Together, President and Mrs. Bush had six children – George W., Robin, John “Jeb,” Neil, Marvin, Dorothy “Doro” – 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Their oldest son, George W., served as the 46th Texas Governor from 1995 to 2000 and as the 43rd President of the United States of America from 2001 to 2009. Their son Jeb, meanwhile, served as the 43rd Governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007.

Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94. pic.twitter.com/oTiDq1cE7h — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

President Bush, or “41” as he was informally known after George W. was elected president, loved nothing more than fishing with his family and grandchildren in the coastal waters of Maine where he also reveled in driving his motorboat at high speeds and entertaining an endless procession of guests. He considered Houston, Texas, his home – and Walker’s Point, the family home where he spent a part of every summer except 1944 (when he was serving in World War II), as his “anchor to windward.”

“Now that my political days are over,” he said the day his presidential library opened in 1997, “I can honestly say that the three most rewarding titles bestowed upon me are the three that I’ve got left: a husband, a father and a granddad.”

George Herbert Walker Bush prized loyalty and duty and was devoted to his faith, the wife and family he loved, his countless friends and the country he served always to the best of his ability. Despite the rancor and cynicism that occasionally engulfed politics during his lifetime, he considered public service a noble calling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University at http://bush.tamu.edu. Individuals who wish to dedicate a day to serving others may find guidance and local opportunities at www.pointsoflight.org.

Photos: Bush 41, Barbara through the years

Photos: Bush 41, Barbara through the years George and Barbara Bush during the Senate campaign, 1964. Vice President and Mrs. Bush in Houston, Texas, November 1, 1987 President and Mrs. Bush arrive Houston, Texas, January 20, 1993. President and Mrs. Bush at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 31, 1990. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush walk with Millie, March 3, 1989. The wedding of George and Barbara Pierce Bush, Rye, NY, January 6, 1945. Barbara Bush wipes water off the shoulder of her husband former US president George Bush during the inauguration of the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, 18 November 2004. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images Vice President and Mrs. Bush attend the July 4th Parade in Wyandotte, Mich., July 4, 1988. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush ride bikes in China Former US President George H.W. Bush(L) and his wife Barbara chat at Madison Square Garden in New York City 30 August, 2004 on the first first day of the Republican National Convention. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend a portrait unveiling at the George Bush Library April 21, 2003 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Joe Mitchell/Getty Images) George and Barbara Bush celebrate his election to Congress at campaign headquarters, 1966. Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush smile as they are introduced at Bush's 80th birthday celebration at Minute Maid Stadium June 12, 2004, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) Victory Night, Congressional Race, 1966 Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara Bush and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wave to the crowd on the inaugural stage January 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush stand with their son, US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush at the opening of the elder Bush's 80th birthday, June 12, 2004. Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images Former U.S. President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush attend the swearing-in ceremony of Secret Service Director W. Ralph Basham January 27, 2003 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud during the evening session of day one of the 2004 Republican National Convention August 30, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Former President of the United States George Bush Sr. and wife Barbara Bush attend Game Four of the 2005 MLB World Series between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros on October 26, 2005. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) George and Barbara Bush during the campaign for the Senate, 1964. Former US President George Bush waves his program as he and his wife Barbara depart the Washington National Cathedral at the conclusion of a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance. MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images Former President George Bush and his wife Barbara walk toward the Church of Our Saviour Catholic church in September 2, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara applaud as their son US president George W. Bush is introduced at inaugural ceremonies 20 January, 2005 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images Former President George H.W. Bush (L) and former first lady Barbara Bush wave on day two of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Former US President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House 01 January 2007 in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images US President George Bush kisses his wife Barbara at the end of a rally held at the Astro Arena on November 2, 1992 on the eve of the 1992 presidential election. EUGENE GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images Former US president George Bush holds a garland next to his wife, Barbara shortly after arriving at a Military air base in Bangkok, 10 December 2006. PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP/Getty Images Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for photographers before the start of the 29th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Awards Gala at the New York Hilton May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush give the thumbs-up from inside the presidential viewing stand overlooking Pennsylania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade 20 January 2005. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura, stand with his parents former US President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, as they leave St. John's Episcopal Church after Sunday morning services. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images Former US President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara take in the Houston Astros home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 7, 2008 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship. Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images Former US President George Bush (L) stands with wife former US first lady Barbara Bush during presidential inaugural ceremonies for their son, George W. Bush, 20 January 2001, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush applaud while former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush give the thumbs-up during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC, January 20, 2005. STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images resident and Mrs. Bush play golf, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush walk around the south grounds of the White House prior to leaving for the inauguration ceremonies, January 20, 1993. Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on December 12, 2008.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images President and Mrs. Bush share a laugh with Helen Thomas following the third presidential debate in East Lansing, Mich., October 19, 1992. Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush point from their seats on day two of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center on September 2, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. Former President and Mrs. Bush at the George Bush Presidential Library Complex, February 28, 2002. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wisconsin, October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush in China, 1974-1976 Former President and Mrs. Bush, 1999 President and Mrs. Bush walk arm-in-arm toward Marine One upon their departure for Camp David, September 29, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walking along the desert in Saudi Arabia with General Schwarzkopf and entourage, November 22, 1990. President Bush, Mrs. Bush, and Millie leave Marine One, March 12, 1989. George W. Bush with his mother, Barbara Bush; father, George Bush; and grandparents, Dorothy and Prescott Bush, in Midland, Texas, March 7, 1949. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. George and Barbara Bush on the night he was elected to Congress, 1966. President and Mrs. Bush with Millie at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, July 11, 1991. Former President and Mrs. Bush share a new book in their apartment at the George Bush Presidential Library Complex, February 28, 2002. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush are interviewed in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House by Sam Donaldson and Diane Sawyer for Prime Time Live. Millie waits quietly in the background, September 21, 1989. Former President Bush lands following a parachute jump for the 10th Anniversary and Rededication ceremonies of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, November 10, 2007. Mrs. Bush examines family photographs and Millie paces the floor as President Bush works at his desk in the Oval Office, January 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush participate in a tree planting ceremony on the south lawn of the White House after he signs a transmittal letter to Congress entitled "National Tree Trust Act of 1990," March 22, 1990. President and Mrs. Bush with the Pope, Vatican City, May 27, 1989. Mrs. Bush delivers an address at the Republican National Convention, August 19, 1992. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush greet troops and have Thanksgiving Day dinner with the First Division Marine Command Post, Saudi Arabia, November 22, 1990. President and Mrs. Bush with astronaut Barbara Morgan, recipient of the Challenger Center's George Bush Award, March 19, 2008. Former President and Mrs. Bush read to school children at Carver Early Learning Center, Bryan, Texas, March 17-18, 2003. President Bush addresses supporters from the "Spirit of America" campaign train as Mrs. Bush looks on, Oshkosh, Wis., October 31, 1992. Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Barbara Bush Rose Garden at the George Bush Presidential Library, March 11, 2005. Vice President and Mrs. Bush watching the election results in Houston, Texas, November 8, 1988. 75th Birthday Celebration for Former President George Bush (clockwise: Laura, Barbara, George, and George W. Bush), June 10, 1999. President and Mrs. Bush stand on the rocks with Millie outside their home at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 10, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush are greeted by the citizens of Sussex, Wisconsin, as they stand on the back of the "Spirit of America" campaign train, October 31, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush wave from the steps of Marine One, February 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush arrive the train station in Burlington, Wis., October 31, 1992. Vice President and Mrs. Bush at the Vice President's home at the Naval Observatory the day after the VP wins the election, November 9, 1988. George and Barbara Bush, April 10, 1947. President and Mrs. Bush with Millie on the rocks at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 18, 1989. George and Barbara Bush in China when he was Chief of US Liaison Office, circa 1974. George and Barbara Bush inspect fish for sale at a local market while in China as the US Liaison, 1974-1976. President and Mrs. Bush walking in Inaugural Parade, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush add their signatures to the "Earth Pledge" during the UN Environmental Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 12, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush make a campaign whistle stop tour on the train, "Spirit of America," across Ohio, September 26, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush wave goodbye to President Ali Abdallah Saleh of Yemen Arab Republic, January 24, 1990. Barbara and George Bush on their honeymoon at The Cloister on Sea Island, GA, January 1945 President and Mrs. Bush enjoy inaugural activities, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush on their way to attend an Inaugural Ball at the DC Armory, January 20, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walk down the driveway as Millie trots alongside, Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 16, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush share a private moment during the Dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., November 4, 1991. Easter at the White House, March 27, 1989. 50th Wedding Anniversary, 1995 George and Barbara Bush in China when he was Chief of US Liaison Office, circa 1974. President and Mrs. Bush in front of the 1992 White House Christmas tree, December 8, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush arrive Houston, Texas, January 20, 1993. The George Bush family (l-r front row - Neil, Marvin, Jeb; back row - Doro, George W., Barbara, George), early 1960s. President and Mrs. Bush stand by a split rail wood fence on the ground of Camp David, March 10, 1990. Former President and Mrs. Bush in front of the Library Christmas Poinsettia, December 13, 2002. George W., George, Neil, Marvin being held by Barbara, and Jeb, Midland, Texas, circa 1957. The Bush family attends church in Houston, TX (l-r Barbara, George, Jeb (hidden), Doro, Neil, Marvin, George W.), 1964. President and Mrs. Bush walk down the driveway at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 22, 1990. George and Barbara Bush in China George Bush with Barbara Pierce (and George's youngest brother, Bucky), circa 1942 First Lady Barbara Bush walks toward her husband on the grounds of the White House, January 27, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush ride bicycles given them by the Chinese on the South Grounds of the White House, March 1, 1989. Vice President and Mrs. Bush have their picture taken by their granddaughter at the Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., January 19, 1989. President and Mrs. Bush walk with their grandchildren at Camp David, September 19, 1992. Former President and Mrs. George Bush celebrate his 75th birthday, June 10, 1999. Former President and Mrs. Bush pose in front of the Library for their 2002 Christmas card photo with their dog, Sadie, November 8, 2002. Ambassador to the United Nations George Bush and wife Barbara George and Barbara Bush, California, 1950 George and Barbara Bush ride bicycles in China, 1974-1975 George and Barbara Bush in China, 1974-1976 George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. President and Mrs. Bush attend an Inaugural Ball at the DC Armory, January 20, 1989. George Bush is sworn in as Director of CIA by Justice Potter Stewart as President Ford looks on, January 10, 1976. President and Mrs. Bush arrive Buckingham Palace where they are met by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, London, England, June 1, 1989. George and Barbara Bush at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 6, 1988. President and Mrs. Bush show their catch of the day, Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991. President and Mrs. Bush wave at supporters during the 1992 campaign stop at the Illinois Farm Exposition at the State Fair Coliseum, Springfield, Ill., August 23, 1992. President and Mrs. Bush leave for Camp David, October 25, 1991. President and Mrs Bush walk with Millie at Camp David, September 19, 1992. George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. George and Barbara Bush with their children, George and Robin, at the rodeo grounds in Midland, Texas, October 1950 President and Mrs. Bush in front of the 1991 White House Christmas Tree, December 11, 1991. The George Bush Family, Houston, Texas, 1964 President and Mrs. Bush walk with a member of the Golden Knights following his tandem jump above Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, June 12, 2009. Former President and Mrs. Bush at the opening of the "Fathers and Sons" exhibit, March 11, 2002. George and Barbara Bush cut their wedding cake, Rye, New York. President and Mrs. Bush fish off the coast of Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1991.

Photos: President Bush skydives for 80th, 90th birthdays

Photos: President Bush skydives for 80th, 90th birthdays COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C, bottom) performs a tandem parachute jump with Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell on June 13, 2004 over the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Bush made two jumps today to celebrate his 80th birthday. (Photo by U.S. Army/Texas A&M University via Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C, bottom) performs a tandem parachute jump with Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell on June 13, 2004 over the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Bush made two jumps today to celebrate his 80th birthday. (Photo by U.S. Army/Texas A&M University via Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (C, bottom) performs a tandem parachute jump with Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell on June 13, 2004 over the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Bush made two jumps today to celebrate his 80th birthday. (Photo by U.S. Army/Texas A&M University via Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (front), harnessed to U.S. Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell, glides to earth as he makes a tandem parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (front), harnessed to U.S. Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell, glides to a landing as he makes a tandem parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (front), harnessed to U.S. Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell, glides to a safe landing as he makes a tandem parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (front), harnessed to U.S. Army Golden Knight Sgt. Bryan Schnell, lands safely as he completes a tandem parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush smiles with actor Chuck Norris (L) after completing a parachute jump to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (C) smiles with Sgt. Bryan Schnell (L) after completing a tandem parachute jump with Schnell to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (L) shakes hands with U.S. Army Golden Knights Sgt. Bryan Schnell after completing a tandem parachute jump with Schnell to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) COLLEGE STATION, TX - JUNE 13: Former U.S. President George Bush (R) has his basic jump wings pinned to his jumpsuit by U.S. Army Golden Knights Sgt. Bryan Schnell after completing a tandem parachute jump with Schnell to celebrate his 80th birthday June 13, 2004 in College Station, Texas. Bush planned to skydive alone, but officials decided high winds and low clouds made conditions too dangerous for him to take a solo jump. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Mike Elliott, US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), jump out of a helicopter and parachutes down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Mike Elliott, US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), land on the lawn at St. Anne's Episcopal Church after jumping out of a helicopter on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Mike Elliott, US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), jump out of a helicopter and parachutes down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Mike Elliott, US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), jump out of a helicopter and parachutes down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Former first lady Barbara Bush greets her husband and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush with a kiss after his successful skydive down to St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images) KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: A spectator looks skyward at the approaching helicopter carrying former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at St. Anne's Episcopal Church on June 12, 2014 in Kennebunkport, Maine. The President is celebrating his 90th birthday today by skydiving with US Army Sergeant 1st Class (ret), Mike Elliott. (Photo by Eric Shea/Getty Images)

Photos: Bush family album