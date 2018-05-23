Christina Dereas and Gloria Gabriel claim Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed them and treated them with chemotherapy for a disease they didn’t have in an elaborate scheme.

"This man has stole[n] my life,” Christina Dereas said. “These are supposed to be my golden years... and now all I do is go from the bedroom to the TV room, that’s my whole life."

She says she’s been living in tremendous pain since being treated by Dr. Zamora-Quezada.

Dereas and Gabriel are just two former patients making claims against Dr. Zamora-Quezada.

"When he gave me the news that fibromyalgia has no cure I was devastated,” Dereas said. “And Rheumatoid Arthritis, I didn't know much about it."

"I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, lupus, fibromyalgia," Gabriel said.

The women claim Dr. Zamora-Quezada prescribed them a number of medications and treatments including chemotherapy.

"I should have checked these medications and I didn't,” Dereas said. “I just trusted him,"

"I got real, real sick,” Gabriel said. “I lost my hair. I had no idea that I was taking chemo."

Their attorneys claim the doctor was living a lavish life while his clients suffered.

"Maserati, Jaguar, cash in the bank condos in Aspen, mansion in mission Texas," Brian Berryman of WATTS GUERRA LLP said.

The FBI is investigating the accusations and they believe Dr. Zamora-Quezada may have falsely diagnosed his patients as early as the year 2000. They say thousands may have fallen victim adding that he allegedly targeted children, the disabled and the elderly during an 18-year span.

Dr. Zamora-Quezada was charged with $240 million dollars in health care fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

"I want justice, I want justice," Dereas said.

“There is untold misery that this man has caused, that I don’t know that there is enough money in the world to compensate these people,” Berryman said.

We reached out to Dr. Zamora-Quezada’s office but have yet to receive a statement following the lawsuit.

In the past, his wife has spoken out saying that her husband did not commit fraud.

If you are a victim, call 1-833-432-4873 and select option 8. You can also email zamorapatient@fbi.gov.

