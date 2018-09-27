SAN ANTONIO — A second leader of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization has been sentenced to life in prison in federal court in San Antonio.

On Monday, Judge Ezra sentenced Bandidos National Vice President John Xavier Portillo to two consecutive life sentences, plus twenty years, in federal prison.

On Wednesday, 63–year-old Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Organization National President Jeffrey Faye Pike of Conroe was sentenced to life, plus ten years, in federal prison for racketeering and drug trafficking charges.

In May, jurors convicted Pike and Portillo of conspiracy to violate the Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization statute; murder in aid of racketeering; conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering; conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; aiding and abetting assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; discharging a firearm during a violent crime; and interference with commerce by threats and violence.

Evidence during trial revealed that in 2006, Pike and Portillo ordered other Bandidos members to murder Anthony Benesh. At the time, Benesh was attempting to start a Texas Chapter of the Hells Angels in Austin.

Jurors also found that Portillo and others killed Robert Lara in January 2002 in Atascosa County as payback for killing Bandidos member Javier Negrete. Negrete, a member of the same local Bandidos chapter as Portillo at the time, was killed outside a San Antonio bar in October 2001.

Testimony also revealed that Portillo and other members of the Bandidos were engaged in trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine and maintained an agreement with the Texas Mexican Mafia wherein Bandidos members were not required to pay the 10-percent “dime” to the Texas Mexican Mafia in exchange for permission to traffic narcotics.

“The sentencing rendered today is the result of the outstanding partnership between the FBI and all our law enforcement partners,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said. “This effort demonstrates our ongoing commitment to prevent gang violence and criminal activity from poisoning our communities. It also sends a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue and prosecute the leaders and members of these violent criminal enterprises.”

“Gang violence is a threat to the safety and security of Texas communities,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “These are complex cases, but thanks to the hard work and collaboration between law enforcement authorities and prosecutors, these criminals are no longer free to prey on our communities.”

