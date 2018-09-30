DALLAS —

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 4 in another must win situation as they can't afford to drop to 1-3 to begin their 2018 campaign. On the other sideline, the Detroit Lions are also in a similar situation coming into the game fresh off their first win of the year.

The Cowboys are coming into this matchup with two straight wins against Detroit going back to the playoff victory in 2014.

There are five key areas where matchups will dictate the outcome for the game.

Protecting Dak Prescott

So far, in three games this year, the Cowboys key to winning has been keeping Prescott off the turf. Their lone win versus New York was the one time he wasn't sacked. His passer rating has directly reflected that.

Based on his history, any number of sacks beyond one a game shows that that Prescott’s turnovers skyrocket and Dallas' chances of winning plummet:

Dak's performances broken down by number of sacks. pic.twitter.com/lSyz70CGnD — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) September 27, 2018

When Prescott is sacked one or fewer times, the Cowboys are 13-3, beyond once a game that record drops to 11-8. Keep Dak on his feet and Dallas could bring their record back to .500 on the season heading into their Week 5 matchup with the winless Houston Texans.

Run The Ball

Despite what Ezekiel Elliott’s overall rushing totals say, the Dallas Cowboys aren't running the ball as well as you might think. Most of Elliott’s damage has come when the Cowboys were playing from behind by two or more scores when defenses were sagging back.

In those situations, Zeke has produced 8.5 yards per carry. To further this theory, in the fourth quarter Zeke has 108 of his 274 total yards for 8.31 per rush and it is the fourth quarter where he has scored both of his rushing touchdowns.

This isn't to say that it's bad that Zeke is rushing hard in the fourth quarter but usually the Cowboys want him to do that with a lead to ice the game, not try to make plays to desperately get them back into a game.

Instead, the Cowboys need to establish the run early on. The Cowboys identity has been running the ball and building their passing game off their ability to bully the opposing defensive line. The pieces aren't the same as in years past but they have shown flashes of running efficiently. Detroit struggles on the edges, this is where getting Zack Martin and Connor Williams out in front of Zeke could get the ball moving earlier.

Establish an Early Lead

The Cowboys won their only game this year by starting the game against New York 10-0 in the first quarter. The defense has been able to hold teams scoreless in the first quarter in all three games. Over the past season's worth of games, the Cowboys are 8-5 when they score first as opposed to 2-4 when they don’t.

Getting an early lead also allows the Cowboys to pick their spots when throwing the ball, which hasn't been a strength for the team so far this year.

The Absence of Sean Lee

Sean Lee will be unable to play on Sunday with his seemingly annual hamstring ailment. It should come as no surprise that Lee not being on the field really hurts the Cowboys. Last season, without Lee, the Cowboys were 1-4. Since 2013 the Cowboys are 16-13 without their defensive captain, but most of those wins came in 2014 (12) when Rolando McClain took over the middle in his absence.

However, since Lee's greatest weakness has always been his ability to stay on the field, the Cowboys planned for this and have depth this year with Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Joe Thomas. The talent is there to pick up the slack and Vander Esch was drafted with Dallas' first round pick back in April for a reason.

Create Short Fields

The offense has struggled to generate consistent drives resulting in points. In fact, during the middle of the game through three weeks, between the 2nd and 3rd quarters, the offense has a total of six points.

With that in mind, the Lions struggle with special teams which means Dallas could potentially help their offense with positive field position.

Lions have allowed the most return yards in the #NFL for kickoffs and 2nd most for punt returns — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) September 27, 2018

The Cowboys need to take advantage in the return game and create turnovers on defense to give the offense every chance.

Other than the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys are the only team without the benefit of an interception. Matthew Stafford has thrown five interceptions in their first three weeks including four in their opener. The short fields might be the best way to kickstart the offense.

Prediction

Lions 23, Cowboys 20

