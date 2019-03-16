BAYTOWN, Texas — A fire that was burning at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown Saturday has been contained.

This fire was burning at the plant along 5000 Bayway Drive. At this point, it's not clear exactly what was burning, but the company says there was never a danger to the community and a shelter-in-place was not issued.

Shortly before 5 p.m., ExxonMobile emailed the KHOU newsroom to let us know that the fire had been contained and no injuries were reported. They say they are continuing to monitor air quality.

They also say they're cooperating with the necessary regulatory agencies and plan a thorough investigation to determine what caused the fire.

Viewers say they can see a large cloud of from miles away and sent us several photos and videos.

One KHOU 11 viewer sent in video of the fire. She described it as “very bad.”

This is a developing story.

