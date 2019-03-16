BAYTOWN, Texas — Emergency response teams are responding to a fire at ExxonMobil in Baytown.

This is at 5000 Bayway Drive. At this point, it's not clear exactly what is burning, but CAER Online and the City of Baytown say there is no need for the community to shelter-in-place.

We reached out to ExxonMobil, who sent us the following statement.

"Our emergency response teams have responded to a fire at our ExxonMobil Baytown Complex. They are working to extinguish the fire. There are no injuries and everyone is accounted for. At this time there is no need for the community to shelter in place. As a precaution, our Industrial Hygiene staff will conduct air quality monitoring around the complex and in the community.'

Viewers say they can see a large cloud of from miles away.

One KHOU 11 viewer sent in video of the fire. She described it as “very bad.”

This is a developing story.

