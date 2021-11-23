No injuries reported after fire engulfs Bridge City home Tuesday night

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Round Brunch Road.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City and Orange County firefighters are investigating a Tuesday night house fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West Round Brunch Road in Bridge City.

12News crew at the scene saw one side of the home fully engulfed with flames.

Round Brunch Road is closed as of 9 p.m. in both directions near the scene.

It is unclear how the fire started, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

