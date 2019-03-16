BAYTOWN, Texas — Emergency response teams are responding to a fire at ExxonMobil in Baytown.

This is at 5000 Bayway Drive.

Viewers say they can see a large cloud of from miles away.

One KHOU 11 viewer sent in video of the fire. She described it as “very bad.”

According to CAER Online and the City of Baytown, there is no need for the community to shelter in place.

We have placed calls with ExxonMobil to get more information.

This is a developing story.

