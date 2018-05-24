ATLANTA - A man fired a gun outside of a Pre-K graduation on Campbellton Rd. this morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Campbellton Community Center located at 2800 Campbellton Rd. SW where people were gathered for the graduation.

Police say the argument was over the custody of a child.

"At some point during the dispute, one of the parties produced a handgun and fired one time into the ground," a release from police read.

Everyone involved stayed on the scene to speak with police. The man who fired the shot was taken into custody initially but released after telling police his side of the story. Police said the man fired the shot because he feared for his safety.

Police say family members surrounded a man who happened to be packing a .380 pistol. Police say he pulled the weapon and fired two shots into the ground. “He was intimidated by the family members,” said Sgt. Eric Teague of Atlanta PD. “And in his defense, he discharged the weapon at the ground as a scare tactic.”

Atlanta police said the incident did not affect the graduation inside the center.

