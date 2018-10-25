CHANDLER, Ariz. — The father of the 4-week-old baby killed after an abduction was staged in Chandler Wednesday, spoke against the child's mother in court.

Speaking to a judge Thursday, the father said he wanted 19-year-old Jenna Folwell to serve the rest of her life in prison.

"I want her to have a life without parole she can live every day knowing what she did to that poor innocent child," he said in court Thursday.

According to court documents, Folwell admitted to drowning her son in a bathtub Wednesday but not before she reported he was abducted. She confessed after officers found the baby in a duffel bag in Folwell's apartment and seized her cell phone where they discovered she searched on the web for ways to kill her baby.

READ: Chandler mom arrested for 1st-degree murder after 4-week-old baby found dead in apartment

The father said in his statement that Folwell could have reached out to him and his family. He said they would have taken sole custody of the child.

"I will never get to have any firsts with my son. I wont be able to watch him walk and talk. I wont be able to watch him paly catch or go fishing. I wont be able to even take him to school," the father said in court Thursday.

The father said the baby's name was Rainer. He said he was a "perfect baby with such a happy and peaceful demeanor."

"She took away my life with Rainer the moment she took his life," he said.

He ended his statement by saying the pain Folwell caused him has no definition.

