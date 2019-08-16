HOUSTON —

A father who let his 12-year-old daughter drive an SUV before she ran over and killed a man and his dog Thursday is facing charges.

It happened in the 6000 block of Beverly Hill Street at about 4:25 p.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said an adult allowed the young teenage girl to drive an SUV. The teen put too much pressure on the gas, hitting a man and his dog.

The man who let the girl drive the SUV is charged with criminal negligent homicide and endangering a child, police said Friday.

There was also an infant in the car with the teen when the crash happened, according to Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Tomas Mejia Tol, 42, allowed his 12-year-old daughter to drive a black Ford Explorer in an apartment complex on Beverly Hill, according to police.

The girl started to drive out of a parking space as a man was walking with his dogs in the parking lot. That's when she pressed the accelerator and hit the man, one of his dogs and then a tree.

Both the man and his dog died at the scene. Police did not identify the man who was killed, but said he was 46 years old.

"You can't allow a young child to drive in a populated place," Teare said. "If you're going to teach a young person how to drive, go to an empty parking lot. Go somewhere where you're not going to have the potential for taking someone's life."

"Every time you turn the wheel, or you turn the key on a car, you are strapping on a deadly weapon."

