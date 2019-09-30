BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian accident. The accident happened just after midnight on Sunday, September 29 off Washington avenue.

Police responded to the scene and found that a 72-year-old woman had been hit white trying to cross the road.

Witnesses told police that the woman had just asked them for money in the parking lot before she was hit.

According to a press release, next of kin has been notified.

From a Beaumont Police Department press release...

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12:03 AM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Washington in reference to an auto pedestrian fatality crash.

A 72 year old white female was attempting to cross the 2800 block of Washington when she was struck by a white 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west on Washington.

Witnesses told investigators she had just approached them in the parking lot asking for money.

Next of kin has not been notified at this time.