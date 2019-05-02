PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Jefferson County Grand Jury decided that Jeff Rosetta shouldn't face criminal charges after being accused of negligence toward residents while evacuations took place.

Lori Davis has filed a lawsuit against Lake Arthur Place for the handling of her grandmother during Harvey.

The Grand Jury's decision Monday doesn't necessarily put an end to civil cases however.

Lori Davis' grandmother Lois Brister was one of many residents who were evacuated out of Lake Arthur Place.

Davis says "I became angry, people don't really understand the personal responsibility that he had."

Rosetta was the administrator of the nursing home at the time and the facility has been closed ever since residents left on August 30, 2017.

An investigation into the handling of evacuations quickly followed, but no arrests were made.

Port Arthur Police detective Mike Hebert says more than 70 Lake Arthur Place residents were evacuated during Harvey and there were no deaths.

Davis questions how the conditions of the residents don't warrant criminal charges.

"They didn't have their names with them, they didn't have any medication," says Davis. "People were missing for five days and family members just couldn't find them, there's just so many different things that he could've done personally."

Before the evacuations, Rosetta and Davis had problems during Brister's stay at the facility according to Davis.

"I had already filed a complaint against them," says Davis. "The way they handled situations, they didn't care."

Monday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury was presented with information on the allegations but decided that they didn't merit criminal charges.

Davis says "Very sad, very sad."

Brister passed away nine months after being evacuated.

Her granddaughter believes the stress from Harvey may have played a part.

Davis says "The pneumonia, yes I blame them for that."

She tells us Brister was left on the side of a highway for hours unattended before family was able to reach her.

Davis adds she also sat in water with old diapers, no medications and hardly any food.

Her message to everyone involved in this situation is for people to learn from it and have a plan in place so families don't have to endure this again.

"What is it going to take, when are we going to learn the lesson?," says Davis. "How difficult would it be to have some kind of sheet that they could put around their neck that has identifying information?"

The Port Arthur police department will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more details on the grand jury's decision.