COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Lawyers with the Texas Civil Rights Project are investigating an illegal mailer being sent to voters in College Station.

It has a Texas.gov logo up top and threatens to fine them $500 if they don’t remove their Beto campaign signs from their property.

The mailers are fake.

If you have received something similar, let us know on our KHOU 11 Facebook page so we can verify it.

