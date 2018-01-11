ARLINGTON, Texas — The Prestonwood Lake Dam in Arlington is under danger of “imminent” failure and Mayor Jeff Williams has declared an emergency.

Video from HD Chopper 8 showed water penetrating the dam, which is located in north Arlington near West Lamar and Northwest Green Oaks boulevards.

In a statement, city officials stressed that should the dam fail, flooding of homes in the area is not likely but downstream culverts could become clogged with debris.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page or download the WFAA app for further updates.

