MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE FROM KWES (11:10 a.m.):

According to the Midland Police Department, Officer Heidelberg, a five-year veteran of MPD and a field training officer, was killed on the morning of March 5.

The officer, along with three other officers, was responding to a burglar alarm in Midland.

Even though Heidelberg announced he was at the front door, the homeowner thought he was breaking in and shot him above his bulletproof vest, the department stated in an email.

He was transported to the hospital, but died early Tuesday morning.

Since learning of the officer’s death, the community has taken to social media to give their condolences.

Mayor Morales posted on Facebook, “Please keep the family & MPD in your prayers.” He also asked the community to lower their flags in honor of the officer.

Heidelberg's body is being transported to Tarrant County for an autopsy Tuesday afternoon. The Sweetwater Fire Department will be honoring him at the Arizona bridge.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Midland Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

KWES reported at this time there are no further details and the officer’s name is not being released.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.