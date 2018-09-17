2018 Emmy Ballot
DRAMA SERIES
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- The Americans
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This is Us
- Westworld
COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- Silicon Valley
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
LIMITED SERIES
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
- Claire Floy, The Crown
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Harder, Barry
- William H. Macy, Shameless
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister [Black Mirror]
LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES
- Jessica Biehl, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Matt Smith, The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lean Headey, Game of Thrones
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Henry Wrinkler, Barry
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
