'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser trailer gives first look at Mario

"Super Mario Bros. Movie," is slated to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Longtime fans of the classic 1985 Nintendo game got a first look at the CGI-animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Thursday.

Illumination, the studio minds behind "Despicable Me," and Nintendo partnered to create the animated film and released the first teaser for the movie during a Nintendo Direct Presentation.

The trailer paid homage to the classics, starting off with the villainous Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, and Toad, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key. Halfway through the trailer, fans get a look at the iconic mustachioed plumber as a green pipe, his usual mode of travel between realms, spits him out into the Mushroom Kingdom.

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, follows Toad as they embark on a path toward Princess Peach's castle. Near the end, fans also get a peek at Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day.

Joining the star-studded film is Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

A little over a year ago, Chris Pratt announced on Instagram that he would voice the classic Nintendo character and even replicated Mario's famous soundbite "its-a-me."

This isn't the first time the Nintendo game crossed the video game realm to film. In 1993, "Super Mario Bros.," a live-action film, was released starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi.