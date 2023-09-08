Preserving History | Beaumont museum collective’s 'Museum Madness' Weekend serves as an annual fundraising event to preserve local history

The event will be held on Oct. 21, 2023, beginning at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the John Jay French Museum.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Heritage Society announced their annual Pumpkin Walk and Fall Festival held at the historic John Jay French Museum.

This event is part of the Beaumont museum collective’s Museum Madness Weekend, and serves as an annual fundraising event to preserve local history and promote community engagement.

“Pumpkin Walk is my favorite event to host. We always receive such great submissions for the Pumpkin Walk Contest, and this year we’ve got some great prizes to award to the contest winners," Beaumont Heritage Society’s Assistant Director, Karli Stansbury, said in a news release.

Tickets for the event are $5 for everyone four and up.

Visitors can float through a haunted tour of the 1845 John Jay French Museum, cast their vote in the Pumpkin Walk Contest, join the hayride and more.

To anticipate the increase in visitors, Stansbury said the vendor square at the David French Office will return.

A children’s craft will be held in the Heritage Hall event space on the grounds, while supplies last. Face painting will be available.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the John Jay French Museum and Beaumont Heritage Society’s mission to foster a connection to Beaumont’s history and inspire others to value preservation and heritage.

