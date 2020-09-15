Matthew McConaughey voices Hank the Cowdog in new podcast

The family podcast is set to premiered Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A beloved children's book series just got a Texas-sized reboot.

According to HankTheCowdog.com, Austin's favorite celebrity has been tapped to voice Hank in a new "Hank the Cowdog" podcast written and directed by Jeff Nichols ("Mud," "Take Shelter").

The podcast, premiering Monday, will include a five-episode season. In addition to starring in it, McConaughey will serve as an executive producer. The series will also feature original musical numbers.

Other cast members include Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy, Michael Shannon and John R. Erickson himself.

The book series, written by Erickson, includes more than 74 installations and has sold more than 10 million copies across the world.

The podcast has partnered with The National Ranching Heritage Center out of Texas on an educational curriculum.

Here's a synopsis on the series straight from HankTheCowdog.com:

"Hank the Cowdog, the self-declared 'Head of Ranch Security,' finds himself smack dab in the middle of a host of tangled mysteries and capers that span the universe of the Texas Panhandle cattle ranch Hank calls home. Hank is joined on these tail-wagging, tongue-slobbering adventures by a motley assemblage of characters, not least of which is his less-than trusty sidekick, Drover, a small but uncourageous mutt voiced by Jesse Plemons. Listen in as Hank the Cowdog always claims to know the answer, is the last to realize he doesn’t, but is the first to run headlong into tales of courage, loyalty and friendship."

The podcast will be available through QCODE, Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms.