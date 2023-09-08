EXPLORE ORANGE 3RD ANNUAL ORANGETOBER FESTIVAL

The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities.

This event will be held October 6 - 8, 2023 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas.

The Orangetober Festival will provide a variety of events and activities. The Pumpkin Village will feature more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds along with photo opportunities.

Day 1 of the Orangetober Festival will kick off at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, and the featured film 'Halloweentown' beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival starts with the Big Pumpkin Run hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7.

The festival gates will open at 10:00 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids’ activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament, and so much more! Live entertainment includes Jody Bartula & the Barflies, JT Reserve, Big Jordan, and headline Cody Canada & the Departed.

Day 3 of the Orangetober Festival begins at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 8, and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids' activities, food vendors, and craft beer. Beginning at 2:00 pm families, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving, or eating purposes.

Please note, pumpkins will not be moved, claimed, or taken off-site prior to 2:00 p.m.

Please note no dogs, no pets, and no coolers will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, please contact Explore Orange at 409-883-1011.

