Heads up, Astros fans! "The Ellen Show" is sending a crew to Minute Maid Park today to tape a segment with Astros fans.

“Hey Houston, I have a big surprise for you at the Astros game today, so come dressed like you’re the biggest Astros fan in the world,” Ellen tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Fans began lining up at 6:30 Wednesday morning.

The gate for the taping will open at 3 p.m. in the Crawford Street Plaza and space is limited. It will remain open until 3:45 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.

Fans were already lining up by early afternoon.

If you want to participate, you'll need a ticket to the today’s game against the White Sox

Here's what else you need to know, according to MLB.com:

• Space to participate is limited

• All participants will receive the Yuli Gurriel 'Swing' Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be distributed once taping is complete.

• Approximate time commitment is 2 hours

• All ballpark security policies will apply, prepare accordingly

• Fans will not be permitted to leave the plaza space until the segment is complete

• Water and limited snacks will be available for purchase

• Segment is completely outdoors, prepare accordingly for weather

• The Plaza, where filming will take place, is completely non-smoking. No smoking will be permitted.