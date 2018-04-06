Ever wanted to hear your name called on the “Price is Right?”

Now’s your chance and you don’t even have to leave the Southeast Texas area to do so.

Ford Park Arena will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. .

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win.

Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car. Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show – from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com

*See Official Rules here: http://bit.ly/TPiRLatSFCrules

*To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.

*WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for chance to be a contestant, visit registration area at or near the venue box office 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office. To enter theater to watch show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right Live™/© 2018 FremantleMedia. All Rights Reserved.

Children ages 2 and up must have a ticket. Seat 1 in Section 105 is NOT an aisle seat. High-numbered end seats in 101 are NOT aisle seats.

