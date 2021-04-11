Live Nation delays the sale of tickets for Billy Joel concert following Astroworld tragedy

Organizers say they will provide an update on when the tickets will go on sale soon.

HOUSTON — Billy Joel fans will have to wait a little longer to secure their tickets for his upcoming show at Minute Maid Park.

Organizers said, in light of the tragic events of the eight concertgoers who died at the Astroworld Festival Friday night, they are delaying the sale of tickets for the Billy Joel concert scheduled for Sept. 23, 2022.

The tickets were to go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Organizers said they will provide an update on when the tickets will go on sale soon.

This is their full statement below:

“Out of respect for the Houston community after the events at Astroworld on Friday, organizers for the upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled for Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23, today announced they are delaying the on sale until further notice. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. Organizers will provide an update shortly on when ticket sales will begin.”

Houston Astros and Live Nation made a formal announcement about the concert Thursday at Minute Maid Park.