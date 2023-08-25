AMSET's 36th annual gala set for September 15

The event will feature a live and silent auction and an open bar all night

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas invites the community to celebrate 36 years of art and education with a night under the stars.

The theme "Light Up the Night" is AMSET’s 36th Annual Anniversary Gala.

The event will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 500 Main Street in Beaumont.

"Light Up the Night" will honor artist Jamie Kessler and museum patrons Sandra Clark and Gerald Farha.

The event is co-chaired by Albert Nolen and Charlotte Mains with Gala committee members Kit Ohmstede, Camille Ohmstede, Paige Windham, Jan Fulbright, Shelley Tortorice, and décor from Sarah Wells and Janey and Michelle Phelan.

The event will feature a live and silent auction and open bar all night with signature drink – "The Shooting Star."

Live entertainment from 12News Anchor Jordan Williams on keys alongside the stunning Starlets, as well as Jimmy Simmons on sax.

This event will be catered by Beaumont restaurants, Two Magnolias and The Seafood Lover.

Tickets are still available for purchase. Individual seats are $250. Table reservations range from $2,500 to $15,000. A $15,000 table includes premium seating for 10, pre-party cocktails at 6:30 p.m. with the gala honorees, custom Jamie Kessler prints and a tableside vintner’s fine wine selection.

All contributions benefit AMSET exhibition and education programs and are fully tax deductible to the extent of the law.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.amset.org.

