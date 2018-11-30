LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Passengers are breathing a sigh of relief after an engine cover ripped off their plane in midair.

It happened during takeoff Friday from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The piece, called a cowling, came loose and separated from the Airbus A320.

"It was like a riot on the plane," passenger CJ Gunnerson said. "[People were] jumping up screaming, slamming on the roof. Yelling stop."

Stella Ponce, another passenger, told 10News one man initially suggested a bird might have hit the engine, but airline staff later dismissed that claim.

“I was sleeping, and I woke up to a lot of screaming and yelling," Ponce told 10News. "People were yelling for the pilot to stop. Two women were crying, and people were pointing out the window.”

Ponce, a former air traffic controller who lives in Las Vegas, was flying to Tampa for the 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival. She said she tightened her seatbelt and texted her daughter that she loved her.

Noticing the problem, the pilots circled back for an emergency landing just before 7:30 a.m.

Flight 260 had 166 people on board, including passengers and crew members.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

"Safety is our top priority at Frontier Airlines, and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants," Frontier Airlines Spokesperson Allison Redmon told 10News. "We are working to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

The passengers were offered breakfast vouchers and put on other flights, some of which were with different airlines.

“I was shocked to see that much damage – I’m not an engineer," Ponce said. "I don’t know what the outside of the plane is supposed to look like, but I was surprised to see that much, it looked scary.”

PHOTOS: Engine cover rips off Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Tampa

