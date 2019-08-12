FBI agents in El Paso are asking the public to keep an eye open for a suspicious flyer that has been making the social media rounds and that seems to be encouraging parents to leave their kids with them if they "want to see different places," even apparently offering payment to do so.

The following is what the note reads in full:

"Parents and boys: If your kids want something to do at school breaks, I'm am (sic) a truck driver. If your kids want to see different places, I'm willing to let them go with me. My trucks have GPS tracking so you know where we are at all times. I pay them $100.00 a week teaches them responsibility (sic), kids are well guarded. This keep (sic) me from being so bored."

The note ends with a phone number to contact "if interested." For obvious reasons, the FBI is interested in finding out who posted the flyer. They are asking for anyone who has a physical copy of the flyer to call them at (915)832-5000.