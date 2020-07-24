Senior Kendrick Castillo was killed in the May 2019 shooting when he lunged at one of the suspects.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Several witnesses who testified Friday morning in the sentencing hearing for the teen who pleaded guilty to the STEM School shooting said they believed the shooter was their friend and couldn't understand how or why they were targeted.

“Alec was one of my favorite students," said Gabriella Leddy who was in the classroom next door to where the shooting occurred. "I found him charming, witty and was always friendly toward me."

She said she went above and beyond to support McKinney and said that included inviting him to join the LGBTQ support group which she sponsored. She said when she noticed he was struggling and seemed lonely she reached out.

"I cannot express the amount of betrayal knowing it was Alec who orchestrated this evil attack," she said. "He must have known he was putting me and his classmates I thought were his friend in danger."

One of those classmates also testified Friday and noted at that May 7, the day of the shooting, is also her mother's birthday.

"I never judged him for one second," Nui Giasoli said. "It didn't matter to me if he was a boy or a girl. Yet I was his first target. He had a gun aimed at the back of my head. He was running to shoot. He was running to end my chance at my life. He was running to take me away from my mom."

The mother of another student testified about her daughter's friendship with McKinney and said her daughter initially told her that she believed McKinney had tried to save her when she saw him in the classroom. They later learned from other witnesses that was not the case.

"He stood behind her where she couldn’t see and had a gun pointed at her," the mom testified. "She was a target despite the caring and respect she had shown him."

Due to his age at the time of the shooting, the sentence for Alec McKinney, now 17, is mostly a foregone conclusion, but the hearing is a chance for victims and their family members to testify in court about how they've been impacted.

The other suspect, Devon Erickson, was accused of carrying out the May 7, 2019, shooting with McKinney that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo. Castillo was lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen.

Eight others also were shot. Two of them were injured by a private security guard who helped detain one of the teen suspects.

Friday morning seventeen people spoke about how they have been impacted by the shooting. This included the teacher in the classroom where the shooting occurred and in the classroom next door as well as parents and students.

One student testified that he had to hop over a puddle of blood as he left the school and has been diagnosed with PTSD that is so bad school is almost unbearable. He said even the sound of someone stomping sends him into a panic.

"The event he [Alec] put into motion still haunts me to this day. How can someone you never knew hurt you so much?" he said. "I hope you suffer in prison because you deserve it."

One mom said her son who was in 7th grade had been counseling prior to the shooting because he had a fear of a school shooting. She said they were working through that fear when on May 7 he had to huddle on the floor next to a fellow student who was wounded. She said both of them tried to stay as still possible, not knowing where the shooter was, when a teacher asked if they could find something to help stop the girl's bleeding.

She testified that her son and the teacher improvised with a sweatshirt and tied that around the girl's leg and elevated it until they could get additional help.

"Alec McKinney stole my children’s innocence," she said. "He made school a dangerous threatening place for them."

Both suspects were charged with 46 counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Those charges are still pending against the older suspect, whose next court hearing is in September.

McKinney, who was 16 when the shooting occurred, was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty in February to 17 charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Kendrick Castillo

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after deliberation

Six counts of attempted murder after deliberation

Attempted murder extreme indifference

Second-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit arson

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

McKinney faces an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years related to the first-degree murder charge. Under Colorado law, defendants who commit crimes as juveniles cannot be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In addition to that sentence, he faces 408 years for the other charges, but the exact amount of time is up to the discretion of the judge at the sentencing.