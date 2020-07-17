Texans take on the fall school semester

No matter where you live in Texas, the fall school year will be different. This week, school leaders across Texas planned, prepared and adjusted their strategy.

In Corpus Christi, community was the focus.

Dallas, Beaumont and every other public-school district made adjustments to their plans.

Houston’s mayor spoke his mind.

Folks in San Antonio reminded us to think about others.

We built lists to figure out what schools in other districts plan to do with sports and in the classroom.

Folks in Temple were asked for “input, patience and support.”

In Tyler, school supplies were an issue. Districts in both Tyler and nearby Emory offered to buy the necessities for families.

As we look into this uncertain future, we find this truth: We’re all in it together.