HAVANA, Ark. — Another small school district in Arkansas is about to make a big change.

According to Western Yell County School District, the district is adopting a four-day week for the 2020-21 school year. It will begin on July 1, 2020.

Last year, Kirby’s elementary and high schools became the first public schools in Arkansas to make the transition.

When Kirby schools started researching similar districts, they found that morale and attendance had improved for both teachers and students, and students’ grades increased.

A lot of talk took social media by storm after a school district in Colorado went to a four-day week in August 2018.

