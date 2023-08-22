West Orange-Cove school district shows off new mobile classroom

The new "mobile learning lab" was funded by an "Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant.

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The West Orange-Cove school district has a new classroom on wheels that they plan on using with their summer reading program along with other events.

The new "mobile learning lab" was funded by an "Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grant and can provide "an adaptable learning environment for various learning needs and community engagement" according to a news release from the district.

A primary use for the state-of-the-art mobile classroom will be to support expanding the district's "Read and Roll" program during the summer months.

“Operating during the summer, the program combines literacy initiatives with meals and community service opportunities for student groups," Dr. Alicia Sigee, Director of Student Services at the district explained. "By going directly into the neighborhoods where students live and play, the program ensures accessibility and community engagement.”

The new mobile classroom has two slide-outs, three touch-screen TV monitors, comfortable seating and a table that can be removed to create more space according to the news release.

There's also a bathroom, kitchenette, a back room with more seating and an ADA compliant wheelchair elevator.

Classrooms inside the truck have dry-erase boards and touch screen monitors and there's a generator and four A/C units to keep things cool inside.

The district also plans to make use of the mobile classroom at other events throughout the year.

