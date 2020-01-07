West Orange-Cove CISD to ask parents to choose between in-person school, 'virtual campus'

If parents choose to have their children attend school online, they'll be 'enrolled in a virtual campus and receive instruction in a completely online environment.'

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — As Southeast Texas schools continue working to make plans for the upcoming fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, one district has decided to allow parents to choose whether their children will attend school in-person or online classes.

Registration for students is expected to begin in mid-July, to allow the district to 'appropriately structure staffing for August.'

With the return of students to the classroom, WOCCISD released a list of safety measures that are being considered right now according to a letter from Superintendent Rickie R. Harris.

They include:

Weekly health screenings

Daily temperature checks

Reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings

Physically distancing in classrooms, as feasible

One-way hallways

Lunch in alternative locations, including classrooms

Mandatory use of face shields/masks for both staff and students provided by the district

Limited sharing of school supplies/equipment

Staggered arrival and release times

Limited gatherings and events

Reduced capacity on buses

If parents choose to have their children attend school online, they'll be 'enrolled in a virtual campus and receive instruction in a completely online environment.'

The district says some questions are unable to be answered until plans are finalized.

"We will finalize our plans once we receive the requirements and guidance regarding in-person school from our state education officials," Harris said in the letter.

