West Orange-Cove CISD to ask parents to choose between in-person school, 'virtual campus'

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — As Southeast Texas schools continue working to make plans for the upcoming fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic, one district has decided to allow parents to choose whether their children will attend school in-person or online classes.
Registration for students is expected to begin in mid-July, to allow the district to 'appropriately structure staffing for August.'
With the return of students to the classroom, WOCCISD released a list of safety measures that are being considered right now according to a letter from Superintendent Rickie R. Harris.
They include:
- Weekly health screenings
- Daily temperature checks
- Reduction in student movement/transitions in buildings
- Physically distancing in classrooms, as feasible
- One-way hallways
- Lunch in alternative locations, including classrooms
- Mandatory use of face shields/masks for both staff and students provided by the district
- Limited sharing of school supplies/equipment
- Staggered arrival and release times
- Limited gatherings and events
- Reduced capacity on buses
RELATED: Number of districts reporting positive COVID-19 cases in students are rising, some suspending workouts
If parents choose to have their children attend school online, they'll be 'enrolled in a virtual campus and receive instruction in a completely online environment.'
The district says some questions are unable to be answered until plans are finalized.
"We will finalize our plans once we receive the requirements and guidance regarding in-person school from our state education officials," Harris said in the letter.
Also on 12NewsNow.com
'Close family friend' accused of pushing, choking and beating 5-year-old girl to death, court documents show