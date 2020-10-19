The West Ada School District says classes will be canceled for a second day.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A planned "sick-out" by teachers who are unsatisfied with the West Ada School District's response to the coronavirus pandemic will continue again Tuesday.

More than 500 teachers have called in sick for Tuesday, according to President of West Ada Education Association Eric Thies, the president of the teachers union.

The West Ada School District announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday.

"We are sadly unable to safely hold school tomorrow due to supervision concerns. This includes students enrolled in Virtual Schoolhouse, and students who would have been learning remotely," the district said in a statement. "We are continuing to work with the West Ada Education Association to find solutions to their concerns so we can hold school on Wednesday."

Classes were canceled on Monday after 652 teachers called in sick, leaving the district with far too few substitutes to fill in the gaps.

The planned "sick-outs" came after the West Ada School Board voted to allow students to return to in-person classes on alternating days starting Monday, despite Ada County being in the "red" category. Multiple teachers at the meeting expressed concern that safety measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 were inadequate or would not be followed in an in-person learning setting.

Thies said Tuesday's sick-out may be called off if the school board makes changes to their plan, or holds a special meeting Monday.