Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main.

The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Attention King Middle School families: Due to a water main break in the area, King Middle School will close for the Tuesday, September 13 school day. We apologize for any inconvenience and will update you as we learn more. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.