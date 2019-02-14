NEDERLAND, Texas — Voters in the Nederland school district will get to decide this May on two bonds totaling nearly $156 million for a new school, improvements to other campuses and stadium upgrades.

The Nederland ISD school board approved the two proposals Wednesday night.

One bond will provide $4.5 million for stadium improvements while the other will provide $151.1 million for a new high school and other improvements in the district.

$82.7M - New high school

$49.1M - New elementary school learning area and improvements

$11.1M - Middle school improvements

$4.8M - Technology incentives

$3.4M - Safety & security

Parents have been touring campuses and holding meetings since October to find where in the schools the money can be spent.