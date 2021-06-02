Vincent Middle School to allow raised fist artwork in Black History Month mural after student outcry

Vincent Middle School said the school would allow a student-created Black History Month mural to be reinstalled after being taken down.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Vincent Middle School administrators said they are going to allow a student-created Black History Month mural to be reinstalled after being taken down this week.

Beaumont ISD administrators originally said the raised fists in the mural were politically controversial. The students disagreed, and said they were not happy to see their hard work removed.

Vincent Middle School said in an email late Friday now the artwork will be allowed.

"Over the past several days, we have heard opinions from many regarding the decision to remove student artwork at Vincent Middle School," the email said. "We value and respect the voices of all community members, and in this instance, we have chosen to amplify the voices of our students above all.

"As we continually strive to make decisions in the best interest of our students, we have reevaluated the initial decision and will repost the student artwork in celebration of black history at Vincent Middle School."

A gathering of those standing in solidarity and support of the students is organizing at the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont at 11 a.m. Saturday.