Grandfather, granddaughter graduate from UTSA together

Not only did Melanie Salazar walk across the stage to receive her diploma, but she pushed her grandfather in a wheelchair so he could get his, too.

SAN ANTONIO — There was a very special moment on Sunday at the University of Texas at San Antonio's commencement ceremony. Not only did Melanie Salazar walk across the stage to receive her diploma, but she did so with her 87-year-old grandfather.

Salazar received her degree in communication from UTSA and as she went up to get her diploma, she pushed her grandfather's wheelchair so that Rene Neira could also cross the stage and receive his degree in recognition in economics.