Video: UT's Gregory Gym floods during storm

AUSTIN, Texas — The Gregory Gym on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT) flooded Sunday evening amid a storm that rolled through the Austin metro area.

Videos surfaced online showing a spout of water rushing from the floor into the gym lobby.

Pool party at Greg’s 🏊‍♂️😱 pic.twitter.com/kD2otKfD4z — Jonathan Sherchand (@JSherchand) August 15, 2021

KVUE has reached out to UT officials for more information.

UT's facility was not the only building in the metro area to see flooding during the storm. The Texas Capitol also experienced flooding on Sunday afternoon.

You can get the latest updates from the storm in our live blog here. The KVUE Storm Team will make updates throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.