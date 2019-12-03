AUSTIN, Texas — Famous actors, actresses, college coaches and more have been charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal, including a University of Texas tennis coach.

Michael Center was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services, according to court documents.

Court records showed a warrant was issued for his arrest March 6, and he was arrested Tuesday.

Center is the head coach of the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that in 2015, Center agreed to accept approximately $100,000 from the witness as a bribe, in exchange for Center to designate a student as a UT tennis team recruit, thereby facilitating his admission to UT.

The documents said the student was a California resident who did not play competitive tennis.

Center was hired by the University of Texas on July 25, 2000 and has been a coach at the university for the past 18 seasons.

William Singer, who runs a college counseling service, was named as the central figure in the conspiracy that includes 50 people, according to U.S. attorney Andrew Lelling.

The scam involved cheating on college entrance exams including the SAT and ACT. It also involved securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admit them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

Lelling said in a press conference on Tuesday that clients paid anywhere from $100,000 to $6.5 million.

Lelling went on to say the schools are not targets of the investigations and they have not been seen as co-conspirators after the year-long investigation.

Other notable names on the list are actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Center is now on administrative leave. In cuffs, he faced a magistrate judge on Tuesday afternoon, with the government requesting a $50,000 bond. He is expected to be released later Tuesday and has 72 hours to post bond. His next court date is March 25 at 3:15 p.m.

The tennis team plays Tuesday night and Thursday.

The University of Texas gave the following response to KVUE:

“Integrity in admissions is vital to the academic and ethical standards of our university. The University of Texas at Austin is cooperating with federal investigators and is concerned by the allegations raised, which run counter to the university’s values. Men’s Tennis Coach Michael Center was placed on leave as soon as we learned of the charges against him, which are being fully investigated. We are continuing to gather information and review our processes. Based on what we know at present, we believe this was an isolated incident in 2015 that involved one coach and no other university employees or officers. ”

Below is the complaint filed against Center:

Center Complaint | Special Agent | Federal Bureau Of Investigation 1 CW-1 has agreed to plead guilty in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to an Information charging him with racketeering conspiracy, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1962(d); money laundering conspiracy, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1956(h); conspiracy to defraud the United States, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, and obstruction of justice, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1512(c).

