UT Men's Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard arrested for alleged domestic violence

APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones stated that "it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home."

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas head coach for the men's basketball team, Chris Beard, was arrested early Monday morning for alleged domestic violence.

The Austin Police Department (APD) responded to a "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Tarrytown. APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones stated that "it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home."

Beard was booked into the Travis County Sheriff's Office jail at 4:18 a.m. according to records. He faces a third-degree felony charge for "assault on a family/household member-impede breath circulation".

UT has released the following statement after KVUE reached out:

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

UPDATE: Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones says it is alleged that Beard strangled a person at a home in Tarrytown. Officers responded to a 911 "disturbance-urgent" call at 2:07 a.m. Monday. https://t.co/sS27S8w8u6 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 12, 2022