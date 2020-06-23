AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin will not be requiring applying high school students to submit an ACT or SAT score as a part of their application for fall 2021.

According to the university, this change ensures that testing limitations due to COVID-19 do not affect a student's ability to apply.

The university made this decision after evaluating the impact on students of ACT and SAT testing dates being canceled.

“This is a student-centered decision. During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward college,” said Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions. “Suspending this requirement ensures that students have the information they need to complete their application for admission.”

Students may still submit their SAT or ACT scores, but will not be required to do so. The school said that submitting or excluding scores will neither advantage nor disadvantage a student's application.

