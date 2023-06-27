Progress being made on construction at Hamshire-Fannett High School as part of nearly $37M bond project

The bond covers a lot of ground, from improving old administration offices, to building a new gym, band hall and CTE building.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Construction at Hamshire-Fannett High School is progressing for bond projects approved by voters in 2020, bringing major improvements to the campus.

HFISD Superintendent Dr. Dwaine Augustine says the $36.9 million bond will benefit students and staff.

"The students, the staff, the community at large, having these new facilities, obviously more space, but also updated space. We are standing in an area that is going to house technical programs," Augustine said.

The bond covers a lot of ground, from improving old administration offices, to building a new gym, band hall and CTE building.

"It passed and what you see now is of the passing of that bond and the work that began almost a year ago and is on track to completion," Augustine said.

Augustine says this project has two phases and is broken down into different areas.

The area that encompasses the administration office and the library will be ready at the start of the school year or shortly after.

They have other buildings that will house the career and technical education facility, according to Augustine.

A big concern is drainage, but Dr. Augustine says they've installed concrete blocks to prevent water damage to the school.

"The new facilities are higher than the existing ones. The drainage has been much improved. All of the infrastructure has been completely removed and everything in the ground is new," he said.

The district hopes these amenities will positively impact the learning experience for students and staff.

All of this should be up and running by the start of the school year, while other parts will be complete by January 2024.