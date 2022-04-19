University of Texas helping Ukraine scholars

Seven paid positions will be available for the fall school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas is working to help scholars in Ukraine.

Seven paid positions will be available for the fall school year.

University of Texas History Professor Mary Neuburger is one of the people working to make this happen.

“It is heart-breaking to hear their stories and what they are going through,” said Neuburger.

Nueburger has visited the Ukraine. She studied the election of Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019.

“I think this will give them a place and time to connect with people who care and to think about their future," she said.

One of the people who plans to take one of the positions is Yuriy Loboda. He is from Kyiv. He is currently unable to teach there.

"All of our students are on the battle front and all the teacher posts were suspended at the end of February," Loboda said.

Loboda said it was very dangerous in his city in the beginning of the war.

"I heard a lot of shelling from our side and Russian side I heard of a lot rockets coming from Russia to Kyiv territory," he said.



His wife and son fled the United Kingdom. He said, unfortunately, he knows some of friends fighting that died during the war.

"It's very painful very personal," he said.



Nueburger said the paid positions will between $50,000 and $90,000 a year.

She said these scholars will be involved in teaching and research. They will get help with their visa and travel expenses as they come to Austin.

Loboda said he is thankful for the opportunity to try continue to support his family.

“It’s a great chance to survive physically because there are no jobs in Ukraine," he said.